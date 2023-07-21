Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Skilled manpower a must for economic growth in BD

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Skilled manpower a must for economic growth in BD

Skilled manpower a must for economic growth in BD

Speakers applauded Bangladesh's impressive progress in socio-economic sectors and parallelly expressed their concern over the lack of skilled manpower and lower tax-GDP.

They said despite having an abundant low-cost labour force, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and many local investors are hiring a large number of skilled manpower from abroad due to lack of it in the country.

They made the remarks while speaking at the conference of the International Growth Centre (IGC) on 'Resilient and Resurgent Bangladesh, held in the hotel intercontinental, in Dhaka on Wednesday.

At the conference, Bangladesh's sustainable economic growth in a changing climate was highlighted. Two keynote papers were presented at the event in two segments.

In the maiden season, a keynote paper on 'The future of works in Bangladesh' was presented by Dr Masrur Reaz, chairman of policy exchange and policy adviser to IGC.

Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Dr Muhammad Yunus, senior research fellow of BIDS, spoke as expert panelists in the first session.

Jonathan Leape, executive director of the IGC, moderated the first session.

The keynote on strengthening domestic resource mobilisation  and cost recovery strategies for self-reliant Bangladesh was presented by Dr MA Razzaque, chairman of RAPID, a research think tank, at the second session.

Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB), moderated it.

Dr M Abu Eusuf, a Dhaka University professor of Development Studies department, Oliver Harman, cities economist of the IGC, Md Iqbal Hossain, NBR member, Dr Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of CPD and Dr Nasir Uddin Ahmed, former chairman of NBR, put forwarded their views from the expert panellists at the event.

Both the presentations and the expert panellists underscored the need for the good governance, digitalization of NBR and enhancement of allocation in the education sector to generate a skilled manpower.

Praising the economic growth of Bangladesh, the speakers said the net of the country's GDP was only $44 billion post the liberation but it now stood at $465 billion now.

The exports of goods, services and earning remittance are increasing gradually, but creation of employment opportunities are not expanding as required, the speakers observed.

They pointed out that 1.93 million youths emerge in the job market every year in Bangladesh amid the limited job sectors.

They also emphasized the need for diversification of product s as currently 94 percent earning from the export in Bangladesh come from 5 particular products.

Regarding the lower tax GDP, the speakers said 20 million people are paying holding tax while 2.2 million people are submitting their tax returns.

The government had plans to increase tax GDP to 14 percent by 2022, rather it decreased by 2 percent to 7 percent from previous 9 percent. This is the scenario of government resources mobilization, they said.

There are a lot of opportunities to grow revenue, but it is not happening due to lack of time befitting policy and political commitment, they said.

Prominent economists, government officials, researchers, and representatives of international development partners, were present at the conference.

The programme is funded by UK Aid and directed by London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Oxford.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD leather exports surge to $174.33m in Jan-May
Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks global food inflation: IMF
Deposits thru agent banking rise to Tk 32,406cr as of May
UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship
JICA sends off JDS scholarship winners to Japan
ADB okays $120m loan for climate resilience in BD’s CHT
South Asia least unified region using one-fifths of its trade potentials: ICCB
US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186m over unsafe practices


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft