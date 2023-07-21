|
IDEA Project, Startup Bangladesh sign MoU
|
The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division and Startup Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at making the startups more efficient.
In the presence of ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, iDEA Project Director (in-charge) Dr Md Mizanur Rahman and Startup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sami Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at the ICT Division Office at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.
Under the MoU, different programmes, including organizing trainings will be taken for the welfare of the startups and to make them more efficient, it added.