

RFL launches motorcycle helmets for first time in BD



RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, unveiled the cover of "Safemate" branded helmet manufactured for the first time in the country at a hotel in the capital on Thursday, according to a press release.



The "Safemate" helmets are being manufactured at Durable Plastic Limited factory, a sister concern of RFL Group, located in Palash, Narsingdi.

The factory has an annual production capacity of over 120,000 pieces. Initially, around Tk 20 crore has been invested in this factory, it said.



The annual helmet market in the country is over Tk 500 crore at the moment. Almost all helmets used in Bangladesh are imported. About 60 percent of imported helmets come from India and the remaining 40 percent come from China, the release also said.



"Helmet is an important accessories for bikers. Apart from ensuring safety, it is mandatory for bikers and pillion riders to wear helmet as per the existing laws of the country.



The number of motorcycle users in Bangladesh is increasing day by day due for various reasons including socio-economic conditions, lifestyle changes. For the same reason, the demand for helmets is also rising," said the RFL MD.



"The helmets available in Bangladesh are almost imported and most of the imported helmets are not of standard quality. The Safemate helmet is BSTI certified, which is the only one in Bangladesh.



The main purpose of entering into this business is to deliver high-quality helmets within the purchasing power of people," he said.



Toukirul Islam, executive director of Durable Plastic Limited, said the main feature of Safemate helmet is that it is made of advanced ABS shell and PC material. It has high quality belt and locking system. Moreover, there is an advanced ventilation system to ensure the comfort of the user.



Initially two types of helmets will be available in the market. The half face helmet will have a maximum retail price of Tk 1,400 and the full face helmet will have a maximum retail price of Tk 2,250.



"Safemate" helmets are available at superstores apart from shops that sell bike accessories and helmets, the release also said.



Durable Plastic Limited's Head of Marketing Esfaquel Hoque, Assistant General Manager (Operation) Nahid Kabir, PRAN-RFL Group's Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) Touhiduzzaman and high officials of Durable Plastics Limited were present on the occasion.



