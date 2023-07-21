Video
BRAC Bank signs employee banking deals with 2 hotels

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has signed an Employee Banking agreement with The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka.

The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka are two of the most prominent business entities of Unique Hotel and Resort PLC, says a press release

Under this agreement, the employees of the companies will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience, including salary accounts, multi-currency debit cards, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD and a host of benefits and privileges of the BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Hotel and Retorts PLC (Owning company of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka); signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at The Westin Dhaka recently.

From The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka, Stephane Masse, General Manager;  Hassan Koubaissi, Executive Chef; Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance, along with their management team attended the signing ceremony.

From BRAC Bank, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Abu Sayem Ansari, Head of Premium Banking; Borhan Uddin, Cluster Manager of Distribution Network; A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking; along with other members were present.


