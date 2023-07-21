

BRAC Bank signs employee banking deals with 2 hotels



The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka are two of the most prominent business entities of Unique Hotel and Resort PLC, says a press release



Under this agreement, the employees of the companies will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience, including salary accounts, multi-currency debit cards, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD and a host of benefits and privileges of the BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Hotel and Retorts PLC (Owning company of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka); signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at The Westin Dhaka recently.



From The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka, Stephane Masse, General Manager; Hassan Koubaissi, Executive Chef; Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance, along with their management team attended the signing ceremony.



From BRAC Bank, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Abu Sayem Ansari, Head of Premium Banking; Borhan Uddin, Cluster Manager of Distribution Network; A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking; along with other members were present.



