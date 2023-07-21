

Nupami BD brings CuellarStone in Bangladesh



The chief guest of the event was Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas. The CuellarStone owners, Diego Martinez Canoand Diego Martinez Cruz, Chief Executive Officer of Nupami BD Ltd.



Aritz Izura, Ms. Nuria Lopez, Founder & Former President of Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Senior Management of Nupami BD Ltd. were also present at the successful launch, says a press release.

The story of CuellarStone dates back to its inception in 1958 in Cantoria (Almer�a), Spain. Over the years, it has expanded both nationally and internationally, establishing itself as a renowned atelier of natural stone with a local production facility in Almer�a.



With the capability to contribute to every stage of the production process, CuellarStone offers the freedom to select stones from any quarry worldwide.



They also provide technical guidance in design implementation, stone manufacturing, transportation, and installation.



CuellarStone has collaborated with internationally renowned architects and designers for residential, commercial and retail spaces, including Foster & Partners, Rafael de la Hoz, Ron Arad, Pininfarina, and SAOTA.



Their exceptional projects span over 30 countries, and they have received national and international accolades, such as the Vision Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, prestigious brand stores like Louis Vuitton and Apple, and the luxurious Four-Seasons Hotel in Madrid.



Recognizing the significance of religion in Bangladesh, CuellarStone takes pride in its involvement in Religious Art, one of its three major lines of business.



These religious structures are distinguished by the captivating beauty of marbles applied to columns, lattices, pavements, fountains, and other architectural elements.



The introduction of CuellarStone in Bangladesh marks yet another remarkable milestone for Nupami Bangladesh.



Collaborating closely with acclaimed architects and developers, Nupami has consistently provided opportunities to explore novel materials and introduce cutting-edge advancements in the field of architecture and design to the dynamic Bangladesh market.



This new addition to Nupami's repertoire serves as a testament to their commitment to deliver a comprehensive range of choices to their valued clientele.



Nupami BD Ltd., a distributer of premium Spanish building materials to Bangladesh, recently introduced CuellarStone in Bangladesh. CuellarStone is a company with more than 60 years experience which specialises in projects for singular buildings in natural stone.The chief guest of the event was Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas. The CuellarStone owners, Diego Martinez Canoand Diego Martinez Cruz, Chief Executive Officer of Nupami BD Ltd.Aritz Izura, Ms. Nuria Lopez, Founder & Former President of Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Senior Management of Nupami BD Ltd. were also present at the successful launch, says a press release.The story of CuellarStone dates back to its inception in 1958 in Cantoria (Almer�a), Spain. Over the years, it has expanded both nationally and internationally, establishing itself as a renowned atelier of natural stone with a local production facility in Almer�a.With the capability to contribute to every stage of the production process, CuellarStone offers the freedom to select stones from any quarry worldwide.They also provide technical guidance in design implementation, stone manufacturing, transportation, and installation.CuellarStone has collaborated with internationally renowned architects and designers for residential, commercial and retail spaces, including Foster & Partners, Rafael de la Hoz, Ron Arad, Pininfarina, and SAOTA.Their exceptional projects span over 30 countries, and they have received national and international accolades, such as the Vision Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, prestigious brand stores like Louis Vuitton and Apple, and the luxurious Four-Seasons Hotel in Madrid.Recognizing the significance of religion in Bangladesh, CuellarStone takes pride in its involvement in Religious Art, one of its three major lines of business.These religious structures are distinguished by the captivating beauty of marbles applied to columns, lattices, pavements, fountains, and other architectural elements.The introduction of CuellarStone in Bangladesh marks yet another remarkable milestone for Nupami Bangladesh.Collaborating closely with acclaimed architects and developers, Nupami has consistently provided opportunities to explore novel materials and introduce cutting-edge advancements in the field of architecture and design to the dynamic Bangladesh market.This new addition to Nupami's repertoire serves as a testament to their commitment to deliver a comprehensive range of choices to their valued clientele.