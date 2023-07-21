Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank holds day-long training in Sherpur

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Prime Bank holds day-long training in Sherpur

Prime Bank holds day-long training in Sherpur

Prime Bank Limited as a lead bank arranged a day-long training in Sherpur district on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" initiated and supervised by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on July 15 for commercial banks operating in Sherpur district.

The training program was inaugurated by Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director, BFIU as chief guest.  Md. Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Prime Bank opened the programme as special guest.

Training sessions were conducted by Asaduzzaman Khan, Joint Director and Mustafa Najmus Shantanu, Joint Director and Sahalam Kazi, Deputy Director as resource persons from BFIU.

Total 66 bankers from 20 commercial banks operating in Sherpur district participated in the training. The participants also took part in an open discussion and a quiz test conducted by BFIU.  At the end of training program certificates were distributed among the participants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD leather exports surge to $174.33m in Jan-May
Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks global food inflation: IMF
Deposits thru agent banking rise to Tk 32,406cr as of May
UNDP, SME Foundation to boost entrepreneurship
JICA sends off JDS scholarship winners to Japan
ADB okays $120m loan for climate resilience in BD’s CHT
South Asia least unified region using one-fifths of its trade potentials: ICCB
US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186m over unsafe practices


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft