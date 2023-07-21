

Prime Bank holds day-long training in Sherpur



The training program was inaugurated by Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director, BFIU as chief guest. Md. Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Prime Bank opened the programme as special guest.



Training sessions were conducted by Asaduzzaman Khan, Joint Director and Mustafa Najmus Shantanu, Joint Director and Sahalam Kazi, Deputy Director as resource persons from BFIU.

Total 66 bankers from 20 commercial banks operating in Sherpur district participated in the training. The participants also took part in an open discussion and a quiz test conducted by BFIU. At the end of training program certificates were distributed among the participants.



