Friday, 21 July, 2023, 5:58 AM
EBL Bangladesh’s Most Innovative Retail Bank

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) wins the International Finance Banking Awards 2023 under the category of 'Most Innovative Retail Bank in Bangladesh'.

The accolade was conferred upon EBL by the renowned London-based International Finance magazine, known for its comprehensive coverage of the global financial sector, says a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, the Managing Director and CEO of EB said, "The award is recognition of our relentless pursuit for excellence and our innovative retail banking solutions. We dedicate this award to our valued customers and stakeholders who have placed their trust in us."

The award highlights EBL's commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric banking services in Bangladesh.  It also recognises the bank's exceptional performance and continuous dedication towards delivering cutting-edge retail banking solutions.

EBL continues to demonstrate its commitment to being at the forefront of the digital transformation in the banking industry.

The bank consistently introduces groundbreaking products and services that streamline banking processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

EBL's innovative initiatives, coupled with a robust customer-centric approach, have resulted in the bank's remarkable success and distinction as a market leader.

The International Finance Banking Awards are highly regarded and sought after in the industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in the banking sector worldwide.



