

Bootcamp ends with 52 innovative ideas to build smart districts



These innovative ideas will be presented now for technical evaluation. The bootcamp was organized at the Gangchil Auditorium of the National Science and Technology Museum, Agargaon in the capital recently, says a press release.



Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, inaugurated the programme. Project Director (Additional-Secretary) Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir of a2i was present at the time.

a2i Innovation Fund (AIF) started the 'Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023' competition for District Administrators to build smart districts through District Administrators to develop Smart Bangladesh.



The district administration submitted 75 short-term ideas from all over the country. This bootcamp was conducted from July 17 to 19 with initially selected 52 district administration-related officials.



The officials participated in 10 technical sessions including feasibility, idea concept, business strategy, technology, and team management.



The aim of the programe seeks to develop a smart Bangladesh by implementing citizen-friendly services including education, health care, social security, agriculture, manufacturing, service sector, administration, utilities using state-of-the-art technology including artificial intelligence, big data analytics. It wants to induce innovative ideas in all sectors.



One or more Deputy Commissioners will get a seed fund of up to Tk 1 crore for the implementation of the smart district initiative.



A total of 156 representatives from each district including one Additional District Commissioner, one Assistant Commissioner, and one technical person participated in the bootcamp. a2i's NPF Specialist (Deputy Secretary), Mohammad Mohammad Samsozzaman, moderated the Bootcamp programme.



The secretary of the information and communication technology division on this occasion said the work of building a smart Bangladesh will be accelerated through formation of smart districts committees.



He also said, 'Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023 is a timely initiative. Great ideas have been received from the district administration on this occasion. If the ideas can be worked properly, he said districts will be transformed into smart districts.



At the event, Naeem Ashrafi, Head of a2i Innovation Fund, presented the process of Innovation Challenge and the rules.



District administrators participating in the bootcamp will participate in the final round of the Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023.



From this final round, the finalists of the competition will be selected by a selection panel consisting of experienced judges.



Mohammad Khurshed Alam Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Field Administration Coordination Branch of the Cabinet Division; Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan (Russell), Founder and Managing Director of Divine IT Limited; Mohammad Samsozzaman, NPF Specialist (Deputy Secretary) of a2i; were present as mentors in the bootcamp. Also, related people including a2i were present at the event.



The 3-day bootcamp focused to developing Smart District Innovation Challenge- 2023 ended on Wednesday with the grooming of 52 innovative ideas proposed by respective district administration to build a smart district to create a Smart Bangladesh.These innovative ideas will be presented now for technical evaluation. The bootcamp was organized at the Gangchil Auditorium of the National Science and Technology Museum, Agargaon in the capital recently, says a press release.Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, inaugurated the programme. Project Director (Additional-Secretary) Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir of a2i was present at the time.a2i Innovation Fund (AIF) started the 'Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023' competition for District Administrators to build smart districts through District Administrators to develop Smart Bangladesh.The district administration submitted 75 short-term ideas from all over the country. This bootcamp was conducted from July 17 to 19 with initially selected 52 district administration-related officials.The officials participated in 10 technical sessions including feasibility, idea concept, business strategy, technology, and team management.The aim of the programe seeks to develop a smart Bangladesh by implementing citizen-friendly services including education, health care, social security, agriculture, manufacturing, service sector, administration, utilities using state-of-the-art technology including artificial intelligence, big data analytics. It wants to induce innovative ideas in all sectors.One or more Deputy Commissioners will get a seed fund of up to Tk 1 crore for the implementation of the smart district initiative.A total of 156 representatives from each district including one Additional District Commissioner, one Assistant Commissioner, and one technical person participated in the bootcamp. a2i's NPF Specialist (Deputy Secretary), Mohammad Mohammad Samsozzaman, moderated the Bootcamp programme.The secretary of the information and communication technology division on this occasion said the work of building a smart Bangladesh will be accelerated through formation of smart districts committees.He also said, 'Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023 is a timely initiative. Great ideas have been received from the district administration on this occasion. If the ideas can be worked properly, he said districts will be transformed into smart districts.At the event, Naeem Ashrafi, Head of a2i Innovation Fund, presented the process of Innovation Challenge and the rules.District administrators participating in the bootcamp will participate in the final round of the Smart District Innovation Challenge 2023.From this final round, the finalists of the competition will be selected by a selection panel consisting of experienced judges.Mohammad Khurshed Alam Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Field Administration Coordination Branch of the Cabinet Division; Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan (Russell), Founder and Managing Director of Divine IT Limited; Mohammad Samsozzaman, NPF Specialist (Deputy Secretary) of a2i; were present as mentors in the bootcamp. Also, related people including a2i were present at the event.