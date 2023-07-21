Video
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 5:58 AM
GP is not giving interim dividend for the first time

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Grameenphone (GP) is not recommending an interim dividend for the first time in its history. With a positive approach towards resolving disputes, GP has paid BDT 7,030 crore equaling 91percent of its total revenues to the national exchequer.
 
It included taxes, VAT, duties, license and spectrum assignment fees etc as compared to last year. It has strained the revenue position of the company as its management said to justify failing dividend recommendation.

Topline growth continued as the company wraps up the first half of 2023 supported by growth in data amidst rising inflation and other macroeconomic challenges which continued as key drivers behind the performance delivering double digit growth (YoY 17.1 percent and QoQ 11.5 percent).

GP introduced appealing bundle packs throughout the quarter in both physical and digital channels which led to a 9.4 percent increase in bundle revenue from the prior quarter." said Jens Becker, CFO of GP.

"GP registered 5.7 percent EBITDA growth which doubled from the previous quarter while maintaining a strong EBITDA margin of 61.1 percent. Net Profit after Tax in H1'23 stood at BDT 1,973.5 Crore with a margin of 25.5 percent.
 
During the quarter, GP and Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU-Tax)   signed agreements settling Income Tax disputes for the assessment years from 2007-2008 to 2019-2020 through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process.

GP has also made payments to BTRC as per the written judgment of the case relating to VAT mechanism and spectrum assignment fee during 2G license renewal without prejudice to its rights.

Despite positive developments on dispute resolutions, total payment amounting to BDT 1,769 crore strains GPs cash position as it comes on top of regular payments. In the light of these settlements and continued constructive dialogues with BTRC with uncertain outcomes.

GP will continue constructive dialogues with relevant stakeholders for enabling digital lives and thereby ensuring sustainable economic growth, he said.


