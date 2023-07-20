Number of working children up







At the same time child labour in the country has increased by 77,203 people. The survey was conducted on working children aged between 5 and 17 years.



At the BBS Bhaban in Agargaon, Project Deputy Director Saddam Hossain Khan gave this information on Wednesday. Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

He said analyzing the results of the National Child Labour Survey 2022, it can be seen that the number of children aged 5-17 years is 3,099,60,64 people (39.96 million).



According to the latest survey of Labour 2022 respectively, child laborers are 35,36,927 (8.9 per cent) and the number of children engaged in child labour is 17,760,97 (4.4 per cent) and the number of such children are engaged in hazardous child labour 10,68,212 people (2.7 per cent).



A comparison of the results of the National Child Labour Survey 2013 and 2022 shows that the number of children and children engaged in child labour increased slightly in 2022 compared to 2013.



This increase is negligible compared to the population growth in the last 10 years. The number of children engaged in vulnerable child labour has decreased significantly. This significant reduction in hazardous child labour is possible due to various initiatives taken by the government to eradicate child labour from country.



He also said that according to the National Child Labour Survey 2022, 51.79 per cent are boys and the remaining 48.21 per cent. Among them there are 27.34 lakh male children and 8.2 lakh female children.



Director General of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Motiar Rahman presided over the programme as a special guest, Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan Elahi, British High Commission Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director Mati Kanel and ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Pautiinen.



The Labour and Employment Secretary said, "Child labour has increased slightly due to population growth, our number of at-risk children has decreased. We have two years ahead of us. We have taken up a project of Tk 2,500 crores to eradicate child labour. He thinks that child labour will be eradicated by working with not only the Ministry of Labour, but all."



