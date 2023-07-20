SSC results July 28







Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, announced the date on Wednesday.



Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by the chairmen of education boards, will hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, before announcing the results at a media briefing.

The SSC test began on Apr 30. The students usually get the results within 60 days of the examination.

This year's SSC examination was delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha. Over two million students sat for the exams. �bdnews24.com



