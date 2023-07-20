Video
Court rejects bail prayers, sends 18 BNP men to jail

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent 18 leaders and BNP activists to jail in a case filed over clashes between BNP men and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) near Govt Bangla College in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order rejecting their bail prayers.

The BNP men who were sent to jail are Dulal, Arju, Monir, Helal, Jakir, Nurul, Nazrul, Mainul Hossain, Sumon, Shahid, Lokman, Limon, Russel, Abu Saleh, Ali, Monir, Md Dulal and Biplob.

Darus Salam police produced the BNP men before the court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the police probe was completed.

On Tuesday some miscreants set fire to a motorcycle during the march programme and attacked and injured college students with the intention of killing them with sticks.

Two cases were filed with Darus Salam Police Station in this connection.
 
So far, 18 BNP men were arrested by police in these cases.



