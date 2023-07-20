2,000 named, unnamed BNP men sued across country





At least 2,000 men named and unnamed were sued on Wednesday in separate cases over Tuesday's clashes between the BNP supporters and ruling AL activists in Dhaka's Mirpur, Pirojpur, Khulna, Bogura and Kishoreganj.



In Dhaka, over 1,200 BNP men were sued on Wednesday in two cases over Tuesday's clashes between the party members and Chhatra League activists of Govt Bangla College unit in Mirpur.





In the case statement, the complainant mentioned that the accused attacked him and other college students with intent to kill them. They also torched his motorcycle.



Mohidur Rahman, a staff of the college, filed the other case with the same police station, accusing 109 named and 500 unnamed persons for illegally entering the college and carrying out vandalism.



Aminul Bashar, Officer-in-Charge of Darussalam Police Station, told the Daily Observer that among the accused, 18 have been arrested so far.



Several people were injured in the clash that occurred when a road march of BNP reached near the college in the capital's Mirpur.



They had announced the road march programme to press home their demand for the resignation of the government.



Our Pirojpur Correspondent writes a case was filed against 380 BNP leaders and activists in connection with the clash with police in Pirojpur on Tuesday. Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Maksud filed the case last night.



In the case, 80 were made named accused and 200 to 300 accused were unnamed, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Abir Mohammad Hossain said. Fifteen of the accused were arrested, the OC said.



BNP leaders and activists started the march in front of the district stadium yesterday. The clash ensued around 11:00am when police barred them. At least 25 BNP men were injured during the incident, the party claimed. Seven policemen and a video journalist of a private TV channel were also injured in the clash.



Our Khulna Correspondent adds a case has been filed against 80 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, BNP's associate bodies, on charges of obstructing police from performing duties, attacking them and vandalising vehicles during the party's road march programme on Tuesday. Khulna Sadar Police Station's SI Md Shariful Islam filed the case on Tuesday night.



Our Bogura Correspondent reports a total of 211 BNP men including district President Rezaul Karim Badsha and General Secretary Ali Asgar Talukder Hena were implicated in four cases filed on charges of attacking law enforcers, vandalism and arson in the district on Tuesday.



Of them, three cases were filed at Sadar Police Station and the rest at Dupchanchia Police Station.



Meanwhile, police have arrested five BNP men including Hena and former Convener of district Swechasebak Dal ABM Majedur Rahman Jewel and sent them to jail through court on Wednesday.



Snigdha Akhtar, Additional Superintendent of district police, confirmed the news of arrests, saying that 189 identified BNP men were sued in three cases bringing the allegations of attacks on police outposts, attacks on police and clashes with law enforcers at Sadar upazila on Tuesday.



Some others were made unidentified accused in the cases, she said. Also, 22 identified BNP men were also sued in a case filed with Dupchanchia Police Station on charges of torching a bus. Three have already been arrested in the case.



On the other hand, district BNP condemned the cases and demanded immediate release of the arrested persons. At least 50 BNP men were injured in clashes with police during their anti-government road march in Bogura on Tuesday.



Our Kishoreganj Correspondent writes a case has been filed against 89 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for allegedly attacking police in Kishoreganj.



Sub-Inspector Fazlur Rahman of Kishoreganj Model Police Station filed the case on Wednesday morning naming 19 people and 60 to 70 unidentified people.



District Jubo Dal President Khasruzzaman Sharif, District Swechchhasebak Dal Member Secretary Abu Naser Sumon and District Jubo Dal Organizing Secretary Tarequeuzzaman Parnell have been named in the case.



According to police sources, a clash broke out between police and BNP leaders and activists over the party's road march in the Rathkhola area of Kishoreganj district on Tuesday afternoon.



Many BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash. Police said 13 policemen and two journalists were injured in the line of duty.



Confirming the matter, Mohammad Daud, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station, said efforts were on to arrest the accused.



