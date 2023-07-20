Video
Cut utility services of houses, offices harbouring mosquito larvae: Tajul   

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister M Tajul Islam on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to disconnect utility services and take legal action against those houses and offices which are not paying heed to repeated warnings to keep premises free of dengue larvae.

The instructions were given in the inter-ministerial meeting on prevention of dengue and mosquito at the LGD conference room at the Secretariat with the Minister in the chair.

Among others, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Local Government Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim, DNCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Selim Reza, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) CEO Mizanur Rahman and high officials attended the meeting.

At a briefing after the meeting, Tajul Islam said the initiatives of the authorities concerned taken to prevent dengue and mosquito were discussed in the meeting and the authorities have been asked to take strict measures against those who are not carrying out the directives.

"We are trying to create awareness among the people, so that they can keep their houses clean. If the houses and offices and nearby places are kept clean, breeding of mosquitoes could be prevented. It would help to prevent spreading of mosquito and dengue disease in the country. So, the authorities have also been asked to strengthen their awareness campaigns along with taking legal actions," he added.

He also warned that the names of the house owners who haven't carried out the decisions would be published in the newspapers.

Warning the under-construction house owners, Tajul said, "Most of the under-construction buildings are breeding place of mosquitoes. We have warned them several times. But, they are not caring. They have been penalized, but it's not working. If necessary, the authorities will stop the construction work."
He, however, claimed that the dengue situation in Bangladesh is still far better than India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

He also urged the dengue patients to take necessary treatments admitting themselves in the hospitals instead of staying at home.

In the meeting, the school and educational institutions have been asked to take measures to create awareness among the students and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) asked to give awareness building SMSs through the mobile phone operators.


