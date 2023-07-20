Video
Dengue: Record 19 die, 1,792 hospitalised

Death toll rises to 146, caseload reaches 25,792

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bangladesh has registered 19 more deaths from dengue, the highest in a 24-hour count since January, taking the toll from the disease this year to 146.

Of the deaths, 99 have been logged in the first 19 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 113 deaths since the start of the year, while hospitals outside Dhaka recorded 33.

Another 1,792 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country on Wednesday. The total tally of cases since the start of the year hit 25,792.

Of the new hospitalisations on Tuesday, 922 cases were in Dhaka, and 870 were outside the capital.
Currently, 5,552 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,370 are in Dhaka and 2,182 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people died. There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April and 1,036 in May.

Six people died in January, three in February, two in April and two in May.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported  62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.
Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


