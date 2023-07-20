Video
Westerners find BD 'a land of anarchy': FM

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Trashing the statement of 13 western embassies in Dhaka condemning the attack on independent candidate in Dhaka-17 by-election Hero Alam, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said that western countries consider Bangladesh as a 'land of Mogs'(land of anarchy).

"I don't know about it (statement). They didn't send it to us, they sent it to you (media). But I want to say one thing that when people are killed in New York, did they (western embassies) ever issue a statement? Was the United States ever asked why people are killed in the United States," the Foreign Minister said in response to a question at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Mentioning about the incident of Syed Faisal alias Arif, a Bangladeshi-origin student killed by the police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA in January 2022, Momen said, "When the Bangali student was killed in USA did the UN inquired about the progress of the investigation? Did the diplomats jointly issue a statement?"

Pointing to the media, Momen said, "Why don't you ask them (foreign diplomats) - why they don't issue any statement on such incidents happening in a western country? They consider Bangladesh a land of Mogs (land of anarchy).  This is unacceptable. They meet with you (media) occasionally. You don't ask them why a Bangali student was killed by police in USA. In America, people are killed from time to time."

Throwing questions back to journalists, the Foreign Minister said, "Did you ever ask them about these issues? Have you asked them about Faisal? Why don't you? You should also be alert about such matters."
"Whenever an issue comes about Bangladesh, they make uproar. Does it happen elsewhere?" he questioned.
The Foreign Minister requested journalists to provide him a report in which the western countries have issued statements when people are killed in a western country.

"Some days back a number of people were killed in France. Have anyone issued a statement? It only happens with regard to Bangladesh. Time has come to stop such publicity. They don't give us any statement. They only give it to you. It is unacceptable," he said.

Regarding the attack on Hero Alam, Foreign Minister said, "The incident should be investigated - who have attacked him. It may be that some were involved in it. It may also be carried out for creating instability. It may be that there are people who don't want the next election in Bangladesh. Such publicity is carried out to foil the election."


