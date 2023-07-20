Video
PM to open Dhaka-Ctg double rail line today

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 19: The 327km long Dhaka-Chattogram direct double rail line, a milestone in the railway communication, will go into operation on Thursday, said Muhammad Jahangir Hussain, General Manager of Bangladesh Railway (East).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the train service at 11am from Ganabhaban through video conference with the completion of the 48km long Cumilla to Akhaura rail line.

The duration of train journey from the capital Dhaka to the Port City Chattogram will be reduced remarkably, Jahangir said.

"Side by side the pair of trains will also increase. Currently a total of 36-pair of trains are running on this route," he said.

He confirmed that the pair of trains would be doubled gradually with the opening of this route.

Moreover, the businessmen of the port city hoped that the transportation of goods including containers by train will enhance remarkably.

The 72km long Laksham to Akhaura rail line have been doubled with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).

The sources said, ADB is providing $505 million while EIB is providing $175 million for the project.

  Meanwhile, 24km long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham had earlier been completed which had gone into operation in September in 2021.

Presently it remains only 48km from Cumilla to Akhaura to make Dhaka-Chattogram Rail line to dual gauge double line.

The construction works of the project begun in November, 2016.

A joint venture company of China Railway Group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) has been awarded the contract for this project.


