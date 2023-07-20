

Denmark keen to invest $1.3b in offshore wind energy project



The ambassador made the offer while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at latter's office, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said while briefing reporters after the meeting.



Denmark-based investor CIP and developer COP made the plans for developing the billion dollar wind power project off the coast of the Bay of Bengal without any tender.

Meanwhile, local conglomerate Summit Group has joined hands with the company to implement the project with 500MW capacity, which would be the largest-ever investment offer for Bangladesh in the wind energy sector.



On July 13, Danish Ambassador discussed the proposal with the Bangladesh's President.



"The prime minister said Bangladesh needs assistances from the friendly countries for its development.



In this regard, she mentioned that Bangladesh is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country where both foreign and domestic investments are required," Ihsanul Karim said.



Being able to generate electricity round the clock, the project could be a competitive option for Bangladesh as the electricity generation from offshore wind power costs around $0.075 per kilowatt hour at the current rate, which is much cheaper than coal or LNG and oil-fired power plants.



Bangladesh is producing around 4.34 per cent electricity from the renewable sources out of its 24,000 MW of total production capacity. However, BPDB installed a 60MW wind power project at Cox's Bazar, which is now in operation and supplying around 20MW electricity per day.



"We started work on wind energy in 2000, however, BPDB study report has said that Bangladesh has a wind speed of 5.75-7.75 meters per second, which has a potential of 30,000MW land-based wind power generation per day, but we don't have any study on offshore potential in this regard " Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain said.



According to him, two onshore windmills were installed in Cox's Bazar and Feni. However, technical faults and low height have caused them to remain out of service.



"We have eight windmill projects in different stages of completion in the country now, the combined capacity of these plants are around 357MW," the Power cell DG remarks.



To harness offshore wind's potential in the country as it is a potential alternative energy, the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources has signed a contract with the Italian firm Centro Elettrotecnico Sperimentale Italiano (CESI) and its joint venture partners to conduct a pre-feasibility and detailed feasibility study for developing offshore wind zones in the Bay of Bengal.



The Italian consultancy firm already completed the first phase work and started second phase activities, he added. The second phase activities include identifying two most suitable sites and finding out the best model to build a substation and transmission system, he further said.



In addition, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) is implementing a wind resource assessment project in four sites in the country in cooperation with the World Bank.



Meanwhile, State Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the generation of 9,930 MW of electricity from renewable sources is in the pipeline in Bangladesh.



He said that 1194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is coming to the national grid. Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process, he added.



The outgoing ambassador of the Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen formally submitted the Danish company's US$1.3 billion investment plan to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday for generation of wind power project along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.The ambassador made the offer while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at latter's office, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said while briefing reporters after the meeting.Denmark-based investor CIP and developer COP made the plans for developing the billion dollar wind power project off the coast of the Bay of Bengal without any tender.Meanwhile, local conglomerate Summit Group has joined hands with the company to implement the project with 500MW capacity, which would be the largest-ever investment offer for Bangladesh in the wind energy sector.On July 13, Danish Ambassador discussed the proposal with the Bangladesh's President."The prime minister said Bangladesh needs assistances from the friendly countries for its development.In this regard, she mentioned that Bangladesh is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country where both foreign and domestic investments are required," Ihsanul Karim said.Being able to generate electricity round the clock, the project could be a competitive option for Bangladesh as the electricity generation from offshore wind power costs around $0.075 per kilowatt hour at the current rate, which is much cheaper than coal or LNG and oil-fired power plants.Bangladesh is producing around 4.34 per cent electricity from the renewable sources out of its 24,000 MW of total production capacity. However, BPDB installed a 60MW wind power project at Cox's Bazar, which is now in operation and supplying around 20MW electricity per day."We started work on wind energy in 2000, however, BPDB study report has said that Bangladesh has a wind speed of 5.75-7.75 meters per second, which has a potential of 30,000MW land-based wind power generation per day, but we don't have any study on offshore potential in this regard " Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain said.According to him, two onshore windmills were installed in Cox's Bazar and Feni. However, technical faults and low height have caused them to remain out of service."We have eight windmill projects in different stages of completion in the country now, the combined capacity of these plants are around 357MW," the Power cell DG remarks.To harness offshore wind's potential in the country as it is a potential alternative energy, the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources has signed a contract with the Italian firm Centro Elettrotecnico Sperimentale Italiano (CESI) and its joint venture partners to conduct a pre-feasibility and detailed feasibility study for developing offshore wind zones in the Bay of Bengal.The Italian consultancy firm already completed the first phase work and started second phase activities, he added. The second phase activities include identifying two most suitable sites and finding out the best model to build a substation and transmission system, he further said.In addition, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) is implementing a wind resource assessment project in four sites in the country in cooperation with the World Bank.Meanwhile, State Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the generation of 9,930 MW of electricity from renewable sources is in the pipeline in Bangladesh.He said that 1194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is coming to the national grid. Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process, he added.