No exact data on dengue, but the situation is dire





Dengue infection rate is constantly increasing in the country. But the health department is not able to provide 100 per cent or accurate information or data of dengue patients.



Mostly the information of many private hospitals is not in the hands of the Directorate. As a result, the information regularly provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about dengue cannot be called the real picture of dengue in the country.





Recently, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Director, MIS Division, Dr Shahadat Hossain said, we do not have all the data of dengue sample testing. Earlier, data storage during Covid was possible for us, because it had digital system. Data entry operators were provided in every government hospital. Due to which we could provide almost 100 per cent information about Covid-19. But now this whole process requires a lot of manpower.



Dr Shahdat further said, we are trying to provide the best possible information to the people. We will get the information automatically when the automation system is launched later. Then there will be no problem in providing information. But now we have no contact with private hospitals. We have already trained the staff of those hospitals to provide this information. We are taking such initiative that every private hospital should give 100 percent information to the health department gradually.



When asked about the real data of dengue situation, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Health Services, Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that many private hospitals are not giving the information of dengue patient admissions, he said that legal action will be taken against those private hospitals which are hiding the information of dengue patient admissions.



Earlier asked about medical emergency, Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said the time has not yet come to declare a public health emergency or emergency health situation due to the dire infection situation of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue throughout the country.



However, he said that if the number of dengue patients or dengue infection in the country increases further, the healthcare system may face a crisis.



When asked about the role of the North and South City Corporations in preventing the spread of dengue, Dr Khurshid said that we are giving them as much information as possible and the authorities will complete their duties. The role of City Corporations in dengue prevention is very important.



While talking to the reporter, the Chief Health Officer of the South City Corporation Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir said, "We have been carrying out various activities to prevent the spread of dengue since January, but there are more larvae found in government and non-government places and worst of all, larvae are found in most houses. If people are not become aware now, it will be very difficult to prevent the spread of dengue."



Recently, few organisations called the immediate declaration of a state of emergency across the country to prevent the spread of dengue. At the same time, the organisation also demanded to provide free treatment to dengue patients.



The leaders of some organizations said that the North and South City Corporation authorities are responsible for the dengue epidemic in Dhaka. Their failure to act at a time when Aedes larvae should be destroyed to prevent the spread of dengue has led to this dire situation. Punitive action should be taken against those responsible for this irresponsibility.



On the issues of dengue, Health Minister Zahid Malek said that the dengue outbreak will increase until August. He said dengue situation will be worse if all concerned do not keep vigil.



The health minister said that 60 percent of the people who have been infected with dengue in the country are from Dhaka. If everyone is not alert, the dengue situation will become worse.



He said that appropriate measures have been taken in hospitals across the country, including training doctors and nurses for dengue treatment. However, it is not possible for the government alone to deal with dengue. That's why everyone should be aware and work. The yard of the houses should be kept clean. The source of the Aedes mosquito must be destroyed.



Urging the city corporations to spray more mosquito killers, Zahid Malek said dengue is more common in high-rise buildings. There are garages and drains. Aedes mosquitoes are born when water accumulates in buildings under construction.



Dengue infection rate is constantly increasing in the country. But the health department is not able to provide 100 per cent or accurate information or data of dengue patients.Mostly the information of many private hospitals is not in the hands of the Directorate. As a result, the information regularly provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about dengue cannot be called the real picture of dengue in the country.However, on the basis of the information received, the dengue situation is called 'terrible' by the Directorate and it says the role of all the city corporations in dengue prevention is very important.Recently, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Director, MIS Division, Dr Shahadat Hossain said, we do not have all the data of dengue sample testing. Earlier, data storage during Covid was possible for us, because it had digital system. Data entry operators were provided in every government hospital. Due to which we could provide almost 100 per cent information about Covid-19. But now this whole process requires a lot of manpower.Dr Shahdat further said, we are trying to provide the best possible information to the people. We will get the information automatically when the automation system is launched later. Then there will be no problem in providing information. But now we have no contact with private hospitals. We have already trained the staff of those hospitals to provide this information. We are taking such initiative that every private hospital should give 100 percent information to the health department gradually.When asked about the real data of dengue situation, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Health Services, Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that many private hospitals are not giving the information of dengue patient admissions, he said that legal action will be taken against those private hospitals which are hiding the information of dengue patient admissions.Earlier asked about medical emergency, Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said the time has not yet come to declare a public health emergency or emergency health situation due to the dire infection situation of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue throughout the country.However, he said that if the number of dengue patients or dengue infection in the country increases further, the healthcare system may face a crisis.When asked about the role of the North and South City Corporations in preventing the spread of dengue, Dr Khurshid said that we are giving them as much information as possible and the authorities will complete their duties. The role of City Corporations in dengue prevention is very important.While talking to the reporter, the Chief Health Officer of the South City Corporation Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir said, "We have been carrying out various activities to prevent the spread of dengue since January, but there are more larvae found in government and non-government places and worst of all, larvae are found in most houses. If people are not become aware now, it will be very difficult to prevent the spread of dengue."Recently, few organisations called the immediate declaration of a state of emergency across the country to prevent the spread of dengue. At the same time, the organisation also demanded to provide free treatment to dengue patients.The leaders of some organizations said that the North and South City Corporation authorities are responsible for the dengue epidemic in Dhaka. Their failure to act at a time when Aedes larvae should be destroyed to prevent the spread of dengue has led to this dire situation. Punitive action should be taken against those responsible for this irresponsibility.On the issues of dengue, Health Minister Zahid Malek said that the dengue outbreak will increase until August. He said dengue situation will be worse if all concerned do not keep vigil.The health minister said that 60 percent of the people who have been infected with dengue in the country are from Dhaka. If everyone is not alert, the dengue situation will become worse.He said that appropriate measures have been taken in hospitals across the country, including training doctors and nurses for dengue treatment. However, it is not possible for the government alone to deal with dengue. That's why everyone should be aware and work. The yard of the houses should be kept clean. The source of the Aedes mosquito must be destroyed.Urging the city corporations to spray more mosquito killers, Zahid Malek said dengue is more common in high-rise buildings. There are garages and drains. Aedes mosquitoes are born when water accumulates in buildings under construction.