Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:12 AM
Foreign missions call for probe into perpetrators of Hero Alam assault

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign missions in Dhaka have issued a joint statement on Wednesday demanding for a full investigation and accountability of the perpetrators involved in assault on Hero Alam.
 
"We condemn the July 17 attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam. Violence has no place in the democratic process, "the joint statement reads.

The joint statement was signed by the embassies/ high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the delegation of the European Union.

"Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful," said the diplomatic missions in Dhaka.
 
Mohammad Ali Arafat, who won the Dhaka-17 by-polls, said what happened "just 20 minutes before the end of the election is uncalled for."

"I strongly condemn it. The involved parties could not be Awami League's well-wishers. It was done with the intention of maligning the election," he said.

Hero Alam, an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on July 17.

Police have arrested seven people in a case filed over the assault on Hero Alam.


