GST 1st phase admission from July 22-25

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
JnU Correspondent

First phase of the admission process of Jagannath University (JnU) will start from July 22 based on the merit list of graduates (honours) in 22 general, science and technology universities under the GST for the academic year 2022-23 and will continue till July 25.
 
Before this, the first merit list of the students will be published along with the university wise departments. Classes of the new academic year will start from August 16.

Joint Convener of GST Admission Committee and Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Prof Farid Ahmad said on Wednesday.

He said the first phase of admission process will start from July 22 in universities under GST. It will continue till July 25. All universities will publish their merit list before July 22.

Universities under GST have already started publishing their admission guidelines. Students can get admission in universities following the guidelines. After the first phase admission, the second phase admission process will start subject to the availability of seats.

He also said the university and department list of students will be published in the first merit list.

 After that, the classes will start only after the second merit list and migration opportunity is availed.



GST 1st phase admission from July 22-25
