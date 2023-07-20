BD Apparel Summit held in Melbourne







The Summit was organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in collaboration with HSBC with support from the High Commission of Bangladesh in Australia.



The summit brought together 130 participants from diverse range of stakeholders, including buyers, retailers, suppliers, consumers, development partners and Australian government policymakers, creating opportunities for fruitful discussions, meaningful interactions, and exchange of ideas and information, a release of the High Commission of Bangladesh in Australia said on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, the esteemed speakers shared their insights at the opening plenary and two panel discussions, 'Trade between Australia and Bangladesh - Charting the path for the next decade' and 'Sustainability matters - ESG collaborations to shape the future of fashion'.



The President of BGMEA Faruque Hassan delivered the keynote paper highlighting the immense potential of Bangladesh and critical issues such as supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, and ethical manufacturing practices. He solicited collaboration for a future where the fashion industry flourishes prioritizing social, environmental, and responsible business norms and values.



High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia M. Allama Siddiki spoke on historic and cultural connections between the two nations and called for exploiting it for strengthening bilateral trade and investments for mutual benefits.



