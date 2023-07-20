HC reprimands Cox’s Bazar district judge







"You have to take the responsibility of releasing fake documents from your chamber. It is evident that what you are doing seems to go on retirement with disgraceful," the HC bench comprising Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel came up with the comment in presence of Cox's Bazar district judge.



After appearing before the HC bench as per the court directive, the Cox's Bazar district judge offered unconditional apology over an alleged irregularity in passing an order to allow bail to nine accused.

At the beginning of the hearing, the HC bench asked the District Judge of Cox's Bazar district judge to stand up before the Dias.



Then, at about 30 lawyers stood in the courtroom on behalf of the District Judge of Cox's Bazar, but the HC bench allowed only one lawyer to represent the judge.



After that District Judge Mohammad Ismail read out his written explanation where he tried to defend himself.



At that time, the High Court said, what do you mean, what you did was right? You are defending yourself.



The HC bench said adding that you (Cox bazaar district judge) have not respected the order of the judicial court. Did not follow any proceedings and granted bail to accused as per your wish. At one stage you were a judicial magistrate and now you the highest level judge of the district.



The order of the Judicial Magistrate Court must be respected. If not, mismanagement will start in the judiciary.



The HC bench also said that you have given bail to some people in violation of the law. That news has come to our ears.



Then the district judge said, 'I have given bail to only four people in three years. Many times the lawyer leaders come and create pressure. At that time, the court said, do you work for them, or do you work for the government?



Then the district judge remained silent.



Do not undermine the dignity of the judiciary in this way. If you do such work, judicial magistrates will not be able to work. It sounds like the Judiciary must be scared of what you are saying.



Then the district judge sought unconditional apology from the HC saying that he would on retirement soon, would like to leave with honour.



Then, the HC said, you don't want an honourable farewell. It doesn't seem like your work is in action. What message will you leave? Looks like you have to leave with dishonour.



Then the district judge said, I will not do such work in the future.



The court said, you have to leave with a bad reputation in what you are doing.



At that time, Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza, counsel for district judge said, "We have no answer. We apologize unconditionally." Then, the HC bench kept the matter pending for further hearing and pass its order on Thursday.



Senior advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza, advocate Abdun Noor Dulal appeared on behalf of the district judge while Barrister ABM Altaf Hossain, Advocate SM Amzadul Haque, Advocate Sakil Ahmad appeared for other side.



On June 21, the same bench of the HC summoned Cox's Bazar District Judge Mohammad Ismail to explain his position over alleged irregularity in allowing bail to nine accused and providing false information in the bail order.



Cox's Bazar Mithachori union parishad chairman Khodesta Begum Rina on February 28 filed a case against nine including former chairman Mohammad Eunus Bhutto for giving threats and trying to disrupt law and order to grab a piece of land.



The High Court on April 11 granted the accused six-week interim bail and ordered them to surrender before Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.



The accused following the order, surrendered before the magistrate court on May 21 and pleaded for bail. The court however, scrapped their bail plea and sent them to jail. The accused on the same day, filed another bail plea before Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court and this time they were successful in securing the bail.



Khodesta Begum Rina filed a petition with the High Court against that bail order. After holding hearing on her plea, the High Court had summoned the judge for his explanation.



