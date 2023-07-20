IFPRI-BIMSTEC jointly organize training on economic analysis







The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) funded the programme through its project on Regional Trade and Agricultural Transformation in the Bay of Bengal Countries, an IFPRI press release said.



The training marks a significant milestone following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between IFPRI and BIMSTEC as for collaborative research, capacity strengthening and policy engagement.

The comprehensive training program involved the participation of lead specialists from BIMSTEC's priority sector sofTrade, Investment and Development, Environment and Climate Change, Security, Agriculture and Food Security, People-to-People Contact, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Connectivity and researchers and analysts from leading universities and think tanks based in Bangladesh.



The training programme featured curriculum designed to equip participants with an understanding of ways for data analyzing terms of the contemporary and robust methods. Apart from methodology, the program also included hands-on experience using statistical software, case studies, and policy formulation and how to prepare and present knowledge products.



"We are delighted to have partnered with IFPRI for this impactful training program," said Tun Lynn Aung, Director of Agriculture & Food Security Division, BIMSTEC Secretariat. "Economic analysis has become increasingly vital in today's complex and interconnected world. It provides a systematic framework to assess the potential impacts of policies, programmes and interventions on various sectors of the economy. By equipping ourselves with the tools and knowledge of economic analysis, we can effectively address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."



"Agri-food trade being somewhat different from trade in manufacturing and services is a misconception and misplaced in current times. The same forces that drive trade in industrial products impinge on agri-food trade with product differentiation and value chain integration. The changing nature of linked trade at all levels, domestic, international, regional, and global, in times of Global Value Chains (GVC) requires the analytical capacity to understand the fast-changing dynamics for formulating policies. If BIMSTEC were to realize its vast potential in market integration, a revamped understanding of trade patterns and policies is warranted that has been lacking. The current training program aims precisely to build capacity for addressing these analytical gaps," said Dr Devesh Roy, Senior Research Fellow, IFPRI.



