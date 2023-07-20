Two women placed on remand in JP leader murder case







A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed a woman and her daughter on a five-day remand each in Jatiya Party (JP) central leader Abdus Salam Bahadur murder case.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order as police produced the two, Momata Begum, 50, and her daughter Kamrunnahar Chadni, 23, before the CMM court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.Police on Tuesday arrested Momata and Kamrunnahar in separate raids in Dhaka and Manikganj.Body of Salam was recovered in front of the Emergency Department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on July 15.It was learned that a girl and a boy dumped the body of the JP leader from a red car at around 11:30pm on July 15 and fled the scene.Salam Bahadur was treasurer of JP's central committee. He was from Pirojpur's Indurkani upazila. He used to live at a house in Dhanmondi Road No. 27. Salam was a contractor by profession.