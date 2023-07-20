Video
PM has made democracy, polls a joke: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  turned democracy and election into a joke.

Speaking at BNP's Rangpur divisional road march held in Dinajpur, he said that democracy can't be restored in Bangladesh until the Awami League government resigns to facilitate general election under a caretaker government.

From BNP's road march in the capital held on Wednesday the main opposition party announced that on Thursday (today) it would hold a mourning rally at Naya Paltan, in the capital, in protest against the murder of Laxmipur Krishak Dal's Sajib Hossain.

Fakhrul said, "In 1975 Awami League established one-party BAKSAL rule, now they want to do it again under the cover of democracy. Sheikh Hasina is making a mockery of democracy and election."

Fakhrul said, "If Sheikh Hasina does not resign showing respect to such massive peaceful road marches and rallies, she will find no way to escape."

On Wednesday, BNP held road march   from Abdullahpur to Jatrabari. It was BNP's second road march in the capital since Tuesday.  

Thousands of people took part in the road march braving scorching heat.

BNP held road marches in other metropolitan cities and district towns on the day.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas led  the road march from in front of Polwel Market at  Abdullahpur In his brief speech, Abbas said that ruling Awami League leaders and activists created anarchy in the name bringing out 'peace processions' to counter BNP's peaceful programmes. He said that Awami League cadres attacked BNP's peaceful road marches in different parts of the country on Tuesday, killing a BNP member and injuring many others.

Abbas said that their party leaders and activists had been subjected to repression for last 15 years. 'We'll no longer tolerate the repressive acts. We'll give  befitting replies.'

He also said that BNP would restore the voting rights of people in a general election held under a neutral caretaker government.


