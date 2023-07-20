Video
Home Back Page

BNP’s caretaker govt demand has no impact on US, EU: Quader

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
11Staff Correspondent222

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday claimed that hopes and expectations of BNP leaders have not been fulfilled with the visits of the United States (US) and European Union (EU) delegations as they were not convinced about forming caretaker government before upcoming elections.

"The real fact was that BNP leaders were eagerly waiting for the visits of US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya and the EU delegation with great hopes and expectations. They came, but left Bangladesh without meeting the BNP leaders. All the hopes and expectations of BNP have evaporated. The US and EU said Bangladesh doesn't need caretaker government. Rather, election will be held as per the constitution.

 BNP leaders are not happy anymore as their hopes have not been fulfilled. As they will have to take part in the election under Sheikh Hasina, they can't tolerate it," he said while speaking at a brief rally prior to the Dhaka City North Awami League's 'Peace and Development Rally' at Tejgaon Satrasta in Dhaka.

Urging party leaders and activists to have patience over BNP's attack and use of abusive languages, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP launched attacks at different places as their mood was not good. They hurled abusive languages. But, you don't become hot-headed. They're hot-headed. We want peace. As long as we remain silent, we will get our victory quickly. We shouldn't become hot-headed. We are in the power.

 So, we must have to remain silent over such behaviours of the opposition."

Dhaka City North Awami League President Bazlur Rahman presided over the rally while unit general secretary SM Mannan Kochi moderated.

Among others, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, AL joint general secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, office secretary Biplob Barua, organising secretary Afzal Hossain, and Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil also addressed the rally among others.

Earlier, the 'Peace and Development Rally' started from Mahakhali circle and ended at the Tejgaon Satrasta Intersection.



