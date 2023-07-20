Video
Home Back Page

Dr Maksuda of Central Hospital gets bail

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Court Correspondent

Maksuda Farida Akhter Mili , a physician of Central Hospital, was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed on charges of negligence of duty during a C-section, which led to the deaths of a newborn and her mother.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the bail order.

On July 5, the High Court, without granting Mili anticipatory bail, directed her to surrender before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in four weeks.

On Tuesday, two other physicians - Shahzadi Mustarshida Sultana and Muna Shaha -- were granted bail from another Dhaka court in the same case.

The newborn of Mahbuba Akter Akhi died while she was undergoing C-section in the hospital on June 10.

 Akhi, 25, who was taken to LabAid Hospital and had been on life support there, died on June 18.

On June 14, her husband Yakub filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, accusing the doctors concerned and the Central Hospital of botched C-section and fraud.

The accused falsely promised the patient and her family before the procedure that a doctor named Sanjukta Saha was at the hospital, said the complaint.


