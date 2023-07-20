DNCC Mayor joins anti-dengue campaign in educational institutions





He attended the campaign to create awareness among students, teachers and parents about the steps to be taken to control dengue at Ideal School and College in Banasree at 11am on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, the DNCC mayor said, "There is a risk of death if you are infected with dengue. Aedes larvae grow in stagnant water. So everyone has to be aware. Houses, balconies, roofs, basements should be kept clean. Water cannot be allowed to accumulate anywhere."

At the beginning of the speech, Atiqul expressed sorrow over the death of Ishat Azhar, a third-grade student of Ideal School, due to dengue.

"We don't want to lose anyone like Ishat, a student of Ideal School, due to dengue. You need to send a message to your father, mother, uncle, aunt, grandfather, grandmother, friends and neighbours so that they are aware of it. Summer vacation begins soon. You will stay at home, many will go for a walk, but everyone has to be careful. You have to sleep with a mosquito net. Homes should be kept clean," he said.

The students responded to the mayor's call and pledged to drain the accumulated water one day in every three days and clean their homes for 10 minutes every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Addressing the teachers present, the mayor said, "You have to make the students aware of dengue prevention in the classroom. Every classroom, balcony, roof, field and all other places should be cleaned regularly. Parents should also be informed about the steps to be taken to control dengue."

Responding to a question from a journalist, the mayor said, "Not only the city corporation, but everyone needs awareness to control dengue. The city corporation is taking various steps regularly but it is not possible to control dengue if everyone is not aware. There should be a social movement against dengue."'

"If we find larvae in any establishment, we take strict action. Our magistrate is imposing fines for finding larvae in houses, including public and private establishments. We have spoken to the ministry to appoint 10 more magistrates for the ten zones of DNCC to increase the drive."

After the campaign at Banasree Ideal School and College, the DNCC mayor visited Ekramunnesa Girls' High School in Rampura, Ekramunnesa Boys' High School and Sher-e-Bangla School and College in Madhubagh as part of the campaign.

