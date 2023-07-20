Video
Thursday, 20 July, 2023
Protest against drug abuse: Youth stabbed dead in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

RAJSHAHI, July 19: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity with some drug traders at Charmajardia in Rajshahi city on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Abu Syed, a farmer and son of Amir Hossain Choukidar of Maddhyapara village.
Quoting locals, Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Damkura Police Station, said Abu Syed had enmity with some drug traders in the area as he used to protest against drugs abuse.
Fifteen people including Shahin,  Kabil, and Shamsul, equipped with sharp weapons, waylaid Syed near Charmazardia Harpara Bridge while returning home by a motorbike and stabbed him indiscriminately around 9 pm, leaving him injured.
Later, he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
A case was filed in this connection.      �UNB


