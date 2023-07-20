Video
Humayun’s 11th death anniv observed

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The nation observed the 11th death anniversary of the iconic writer, filmmaker Humayun Ahmed on Wednesday.
Widely considered one of the cornerstones of modern Bangla literature, the legendary writer passed away on July 19, 2012, due to colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York, in the United States.
His family and several organizations observed the day with different programmes and events.
Humayun Ahmed's widow and actress-media personality Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad, placed wreaths at his grave in Nuhash Palli, Gazipur in the morning.
Special prayers and Quran Khatam were organized since morning, and a prayer ceremony was also held to seek eternal peace of his soul.     �UNB


