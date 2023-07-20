Humayun’s 11th death anniv observed





Widely considered one of the cornerstones of modern Bangla literature, the legendary writer passed away on July 19, 2012, due to colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York, in the United States.

His family and several organizations observed the day with different programmes and events.

Humayun Ahmed's widow and actress-media personality Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad, placed wreaths at his grave in Nuhash Palli, Gazipur in the morning.

