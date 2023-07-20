|
Man stabbed dead in city
|
A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants in the capital's Jatrabari area early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Hasan Hawladar, 32, a worker of a vehicles workshop in Sayedabad area and son of Munaf Hawladar of Patuakhali district. He used to live with his family at Chandankoda in Jatrabari area.
Md Momin, brother-in-law of Hasan, said some miscreants stabbed him while he was returning to his home from Sayedabad area around 1:30 am. Besides, the tendon of his two hands was also found severed.
Anas Uddin, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said Hasan was found lying in a pool of blood on the road around 2:15 am.
Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Police suspected that miscreants might have killed him over previous enmity. �UNB