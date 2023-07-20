Video
Man stabbed dead in city

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants in the capital's Jatrabari area early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Hasan Hawladar, 32, a worker of a vehicles workshop in Sayedabad area and son of Munaf Hawladar of Patuakhali district. He used to live with his family at Chandankoda in Jatrabari area.
Md Momin, brother-in-law of Hasan, said some miscreants stabbed him while he was returning to his home from Sayedabad area around 1:30 am. Besides, the tendon of his two hands was also found severed.
Anas Uddin, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said Hasan was found lying in a pool of blood on the road around 2:15 am.
Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where  doctors declared him dead.
However, mobile phone, money and other belongings of Hasan were found safe, said Momin.
Police suspected that miscreants might have killed him over previous enmity.      �UNB


