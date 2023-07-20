Video
Home City News

BCL protests attack on Bangla College students

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday brought out a rally protesting 'BNP men's attack' on students of Government Bangla College during the party's road march programme in the capital on Tuesday.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BCL central unit, Dhaka University (DU) unit, DU hall units, Jagannath University unit, Dhaka South and North Metropolis units, and seven DU affiliated college units joined the rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on DU campus at 4pm.
A few other college units also joined the rally.
At that time, the BCL men were seen chanting various slogans, warning BNP of preventing them on the streets if anyone is harmed in the country in future.
Addressing the rally, leaders of the ruling party's student wing claimed that BNP men carried out attacks on students in different educational institutions across the country and vandalised public properties on Tuesday in the name of political programmes.
They demanded fair investigation against the attack on students and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.
BCL central President Saddam Hussain, General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, DU President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat addressed the rally among others.


