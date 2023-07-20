Nomination proposals invited for ‘Ekushey Padak-2024’





The award, introduced in the memory of the language movement martyrs, will be given in different categories, including language movement, shilpakala (music, dance, acting and fine arts and others), Liberation War, journalism, research, education, science and technology, economics, social service, politics, language and literature and any other field determined by the government, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The award will be given to individuals (alive or dead), groups, organisations and agencies for their outstanding contributions in the aforementioned categories, the release added.

Relevant information related to the Ekushey Padak, its guidelines and nomination forms are available on the websites of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs (www.moca.gov.bd) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (www.moi.gov.bd). �BSS

The government has invited nomination proposals for 'Ekushey Padak-2024' from all ministries, departments and agencies or offices and agencies under the Cultural Affair Ministry, deputy commissioners, public university authorities and the recipients of Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak by October 31, 2023.The award, introduced in the memory of the language movement martyrs, will be given in different categories, including language movement, shilpakala (music, dance, acting and fine arts and others), Liberation War, journalism, research, education, science and technology, economics, social service, politics, language and literature and any other field determined by the government, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.The award will be given to individuals (alive or dead), groups, organisations and agencies for their outstanding contributions in the aforementioned categories, the release added.Relevant information related to the Ekushey Padak, its guidelines and nomination forms are available on the websites of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs (www.moca.gov.bd) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (www.moi.gov.bd). �BSS