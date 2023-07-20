Outgoing Navy Chief meets Prez Outgoing Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal met President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday.





President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.





During the meeting at Bangabhaban, the outgoing Navy chief expressed his gratitude to the president for providing cooperation and guidance in carrying out his duties.





He also informed the president about the implementation and progress of the programme taken by the government for the development of the Navy and its upcoming action plan.





Mentioning that the Navy has now become a three-dimensional force, the president said that efforts should be continued to make the Navy a modern and smart force in order to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country as well as ensure the security of the maritime area.

The president thanked the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff for performing his duties with devotion and sincerity, saying that his talent and wisdom contributed positively to the development of the Navy. Secretaries concerned of the president's office were also present at this time. �UNB