Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Diabetes among children shouldn’t be ignored

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Diabetes can occur at any time after the birth. As the rate of diabetes is higher in adults, the image of adults floats in our minds when we say diabetes. In most cases, children lack social awareness about diabetes, and in many cases, the diagnosis is delayed.

At present, more than 7 million patients are suffering from diabetes in Bangladesh and about 20,000 children are suffering from this disease. This number is growing alarmingly. Adults with diabetes can control it of their own. But in the case of children, parents have to play a major role. In this case, the first step should be to try to prevent diabetes. If someone in the family has diabetes, their child is also at risk. Care should be taken to ensure that the child is diagnosed with diabetes at an early stage. This task is much easier if you know the symptoms of diabetes. If you are sure about diabetes, you need to strengthen your morale. Teachers also need to be informed about this.

It is possible to ensure the full development and healthy-normal life of children by increasing family awareness in the prevention of diabetes and proper treatment and control without fear of diabetes.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diabetes among children shouldn’t be ignored
Fear for global food price hike
Nationalise secondary education
Bangladesh edges up toward BRICS
Abolish street market from Bosila Road
Euphoric tigers now buckle up for ICC World Cup
Let us also speak out on HIV
Our roads remain deadly as ever


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft