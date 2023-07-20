Video
Fear for global food price hike

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

It is alarming that world's food price is feared to go up unexpectedly with poor nations imminently risking deepening poverty. This warning came from the World Bank chief Ajay Banga after the end of a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers in India's city of Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Global food security has been thrown into jeopardy following Russian suspension of a crucial deal that facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain into the world markets. Russia pulled out of the deal citing a key reason that it has been preventing exports of its own foodstuffs.

The food grain agreement that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 officially expired on Monday midnight with Russia confirming its position that Moscow will not renew the pact right now.

The deal has allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, with ships bypassing a Russian blockade of the country's Black Sea ports and navigating safe passage through the waterway to Turkey's Bosphorus Strait in order to reach global markets.

Now Russian withdrawal from the grain deal has resulted in an end of grain supplies from Ukraine. As a result, the world is now facing a food crisis.

According to some estimates, Ukraine normally supplies about 45 million metric tons of grain to the global market every year and it is also the world's top exporter of sunflower oil.

Russia has also been a major food supplier to the global markets. Both countries account for about one quarter of global wheat exports a year.

This expiry of Ukraine grain agreement came at a time when many countries are still recovering from the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic and then Russia's invention into Ukraine has deteriorated the pandemic situation as the war severely affected global fuel and commodity prices.

Many countries including the United Nations condemned the Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal and its threats to ships transporting agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Now people from poor and developing countries are set to face hard times. There would surely be short supply of food and other commodities in the world market. Resultantly, poor consumers worldwide would be hard-hit.

Bangladesh will not be spared price hike of essential commodities especially for food products. People in our country have already been under great pressure for skyrocketing commodity prices and this new crisis will add fuel to the fire.

We plead with the government particularly the Commerce Ministry to be prepped to handle the looming food and commodity supply shortage in the wake of Russian pullout of the grain deal.

Alternative sources of essential commodities should be sought before it is too late.


