

Rising online sexual abuse raises concern



Multiple causes, such as inadequate laws, shifting social structures, and the rising popularity of social media platforms, can be blamed for the increase in online sexual harassment in Bangladesh. With more than 100 million people using the internet, the nation's digital environment has developed into a favorable environment for abusers to operate anonymously, making it challenging for victims to get justice.



Several legal provisions handle online sexual harassment in Bangladesh. Although specific legislation specifically addressing online sexual harassment has not yet been passed, this problem may be addressed by using several current laws and regulations. In Bangladesh, the main piece of law addressing cybercrimes is the Digital Security Act (DSA) 2018. Although the Act does not specifically mention it, some clauses can be used to deal with offenses like online sexual harassment. Publishing, sending, or causing to be published or transmitted any false, obscene, defamatory, or harassing electronic content is prohibited under Section 57 of the DSA. These people who engaged in online sexual harassment have been charged under this section.

The Penal Code is a comprehensive criminal law statute in Bangladesh that can be applied to cases of online sexual harassment. Different types of online harassment can be addressed using sections like 354 (attack or criminal force on a woman to defame her modesty), 509 (statement, gesture, or act designed to offend the modesty of a woman), and 500 (defamation) under The Penal Code.



Another piece of legislation that can be used to combat online sexual harassment is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act of 2006. The ICT Act's Section 57 makes it unlawful to publish, transmit, or assist in the publication or transmission of any false, offensive, defamatory, or irrelative electronic content. To address incidents of online abuse and cyber bullying, this section has been referred to.



The situation has been made worse by the lack of particular law that prohibits sexual harassment on the Internet. The Digital Security Act of 2018 is one of the laws the nation has in place to fight cybercrime, but it does not fully handle the complexities of online sexual harassment. Critics claim that the law does not adequately protect victims and frequently has the opposite effect of suppressing their voices rather than bringing offenders to justice.



In Dhaka, 70% of women who experience online abuse are between the ages of 15 and 25, according to the cybercrime tribunal. Even though only around 15% of women filed formal complaints, which is a very low figure, the number of silent survivors in 2022 and 2021 was alarming. 64.71% of the complaints made by women were unsolved or un-acted upon. Most women think the complaints procedure is useless. Consequently, they were refusing to complain. Women express worries about being victimized, feeling ashamed in public, and privacy violations. As a result, numerous women declared their desire to file complaints under anonymously.



Furthermore, the increase in online sexual harassment has been significantly influenced by changing gender roles and social structures in Bangladesh. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to online predators as they use the internet for jobs, education, and social interaction. The problem has been worsened by the general public's poor cyber security knowledge and lack of understanding of digital safety, which makes it easier for offenders to exploit victims.



Social media platforms offer many advantages and opportunities for connection and have also developed into safe spots for abuse. Due to how easy it is to create fake profiles and the anonymity they provide; people feel empowered to act violently without worrying about the consequences. Cyber-stalking, non-consensual distribution of intimate photographs, blackmail, and other forms of harassment are common among victims and can result in psychological trauma and emotional suffering.



Actors, civil society organizations, and concerned people have been advocating immediate action in response to the growing threat of online sexual harassment. They underline the need for comprehensive legislation that focuses specifically on online sexual harassment as well as the need to update current laws to better protect the rights of victims. Effective awareness efforts, educational initiatives, and digital safety programs are also urgently needed to provide people with the information and abilities they need to use the internet safely.



To address this growing problem, the Bangladeshi government needs to work with numerous stakeholders and take fast action. Stricter legislation should be passed that specifically criminalizes online sexual harassment and includes provisions for ways to report victim assistance programs. Law enforcement organizations should have the necessary training to handle cases involving online harassment, and specialist teams should be created to efficiently investigate such offenses.



In addition, collaborations among governmental agencies, civil society groups, IT corporations, and educational institutions are essential for dealing with online sexual harassment. These partnerships can facilitate the establishment of successful preventative plans, digital literacy initiatives, and secure online environments.



Bangladesh must first put its citizens' safety and well-being, especially women and girls, first as it pursues progress and digital inclusion. To defend the dignity and rights of ordinary people in the digital age, combating online sexual harassment necessitates a multi-pronged approach that includes legal reforms, awareness campaigns, and strong support structures.



