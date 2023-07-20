

Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’



The four pillars of smart (Sustainable, Modern, Aspirational, Resilient, and Technology-driven) Bangladesh are smart citizen, smart society, smart economy, and smart governance. The advanced machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are revolutionizing the job market. There is a clear mismatch between the educational curriculum and the demand of the job market. The knowledge and skills we are learning at institutions can be irrelevant to future demands. Therefore, curriculum of the present age should be flexible and adaptive. It is also evident that there is a shift from knowledge-based education to skill-based education. Keeping this in mind, an up-to-date education curriculum for secondary and higher secondary levels has recently been introduced by the government of Bangladesh to build up a smart Bangladesh. The new curriculum is being implemented in several phases. The revised curriculum has been adopted for classes 1 and 2, as well as classes 6 and 7, in the first phase, which started in 2023. The second phase, which will start in 2024, will see the introduction of the new curriculum for classes 3 and 4, as well as classes 8 and 9. By 2027, the new curriculum will have been fully adopted at both secondary and higher secondary levels.Some of the essential features of this new curriculum are:



Through practical activities, learning by doing is an effective pedagogical strategy that enables students to acquire skills and experience. This strategy promotes critical thinking, and active engagement, making it the perfect way to get learners ready for the challenging demands of the future global economy. With this method, students learn how to learn while having fun and develop a natural curiosity for learning new things. Learners work on real-world projects, experiments, and simulations rather than just memorising knowledge. They gain a greater comprehension of the material by learning to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world contexts. Learning by doing not only improves retention but also fosters creativity and innovation, two essential traits for thriving in the rapidly evolving world of 21st century skills. In addition to this, instructors and teachers serve as facilitators and guides who aid students' learning. Instead of being teacher-cantered, this classroom will be learner-centred and there will be a shift of autonomy from teachers to learners.

Rote memorization will become less important in the new curriculum as it moves its emphasis to Problem-based Learning (PBL), which fosters critical thinking and creativity. In order to develop into adaptable problem-solvers in real-life scenarios, learners will be encouraged to examine problems, ask questions, think creatively, and provide creative solutions. These skills are considered as the most crucial elements of 21st century skills.



Recognising the importance of technology in the contemporary world, the curriculum includes the most recent developments in a number of fields. To promote digital literacy, learners will be introduced to coding, AI, data analytics, digital security and other relevant technologies. Additionally, in a future when humans and machines work together, soft skills like communication, collaboration, flexibility, and emotional intelligence are equally important. The new curriculum incorporates these soft skills.



Learners need to make a lifelong commitment to learning because information is becoming outdated at an exponential rate. The conventional educational approach, which called for learning in one's early years and depending on it throughout one's career, is no longer adequate. Adopting a growth mindset and realising that learning is not limited to the four walls of a classroom are essential components of lifelong learning. People may stay updated on the most recent advancements in their fields and even explore completely new areas of interest by utilizing the online resources.



Through the inclusion of extracurricular activities, sports, and the arts, the curriculum attempts to develop well-rounded individuals. This action acknowledges the value of holistic development in creating people who are self-assured and socially well-adjusted. Here, learning from the surroundings, from the world beyond the classroom, shall be valued.



There is a 'no exam policy' for up to class three in primary school and class six and seven in the secondary level. Any sort of public examination before Secondary School Certificate has been cancelled.The 'no-exam policy' aims to lessen the tension and worry that many young learners feel in the pressure of tests. Additionally, it is expected that learners will concentrate on learning for learning's sake rather than only for the purpose of passing tests. On the other hand, a more continuous assessment method will replace the current sole reliance on exams in the evaluation process. Projects, presentations, and practical assignments will be used by teachers to evaluate learners; giving them a more complete picture of their talents.Teachers can utilize many smartphone apps and AI tools to manage continuous assessment of the learners.



The requirements of the job market are changing quickly as a result of developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and other disruptive technologies. Societies must change their attention towards lifelong learning, and a significant emphasis on skill development in schools in order to face these difficulties and seize the potential of the 4IR. As a result, the Bangladeshi government realised how important it was to adopt the 4IR in order to promote the growth and development of the country. The Bangladeshi government has prioritised digital education efforts in order to maintain competitiveness in the global market and equip the future workforce with the necessary skills.



Bangladesh hopes to develop a tech-savvy young generation who can actively participate in the digital economy by including ICT-related subjects in the curriculum. Furthermore, communities may make sure that their workforce is adaptive, resilient, and prepared to face the challenges of the 4IR by promoting a culture of adaptive learning. To guarantee that Bangladesh's youth are prepared for success in the 4IR era, the government of Bangladesh has launched a number of skill development initiatives and vocational training programmes. The programme also places a strong emphasis on soft skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and adaptability in addition to technical skills. In a time when automation and artificial intelligence are changing the nature of traditional jobs, these skills are essential. A statewide high-speed internet network is also being built by the government, who recognise the value of a strong digital infrastructure. This country is getting closer to its goal of becoming a digital society because to this digital infrastructure, which also facilitates communication, e-commerce, and digital governance.



STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education is a multidisciplinary approach to learning that integrates various subjects and promotes learners' critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving abilities, andadaptability. It can be a useful tool for putting learners in the right mindset for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will usher in a period of rapid technological development and the integration of many new technologies. The success of Bangladesh's skill-based curriculum can be aided by STEAM education because both fields share similar goals and ideals.



Finally, the new curriculum, according to the government, will aid in preparing learners for the demands of the global economyof the 21st century. The creation of an Innovative Education Ecosystem (IEE) that supports lifelong learning, fosters innovation, and equips the youth to become prepared for technologically advanced Bangladesh is imperative as the government continues to implement the new education curriculum. With a collective effort, Bangladesh is on the path to building a strong economy, enhancing digital literacy, and securing a brighter future for smart Bangladesh. Implementing 'blended teaching' method would be a game changer to promote the targets of this new educational curriculum.



The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert, a member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB)and Vice-President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh



