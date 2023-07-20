Children are typically vulnerable to dengue virus







A person can be infected with dengue more than once in their lifetime. Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS) are two of the four severe diseases that can be brought on by dengue viruses (DENV1-4). In most parts of Southeast Asia, it was formerly thought to afflict children primarily, but study has revealed that it can infect people of all ages. According to research findings, a child's health may suffer significantly from infection with the dengue virus. The author discussed in his paper that Children are disproportionately affected and considered highly vulnerable to severe dengue infection compared to adults. Another research finding articulates that factors include immunological differences, such as poorly developed immune systems that make them more vulnerable to the virus; smaller body sizes and weights that mean they are more likely to experience severe symptoms; and their propensity to play outside, increasing their exposure to mosquito bites.



Additionally, children under the age of 15 account for the majority of dengue cases. Research shows that Secondary heterologous dengue infections are the most significant risk for developing a severe case in children and infants. Another study in our neighboring country found that Lower hemoglobin, platelet count, mean corpuscular volume, mean platelet concentration, and higher total leukocyte count (TLC), hematocrit, and red cell distribution width values in children were linked to a variety of clinical outcomes, including length of hospital stay, complications, need for blood component transfusion, need for inotropic support, and mortality. There is less information or study data about dengue infection among children in our country, despite the fact that children are the typical dengue victim.

The symptom is usually expected to appear between four to seven days. More severe forms of dengue fever, such as hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, can be fatal, especially in young children. Children's symptoms can vary depending on their socio-demographic factors. According to research conducted in Bangladesh, children with fever and average body temperatures most frequently experience gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, decreased appetite, constipation, and abdominal pain. Another study found that the four most prevalent clinical symptoms were fever, body aches, headaches, and rashes. Severe abdominal discomfort, continuous vomiting, bleeding gums, fast breathing, exhaustion, restlessness, and decreased platelet count are a few signs and symptoms of DHF/DSS. If a child develops these symptoms, they must receive immediate medical care.



According to WHO recommendations, prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no identified cure for dengue fever. The mortality rates of severe dengue are significantly reduced by early discovery and access to appropriate medical care. The Americas, South-East Asia, and the Western Pacific are the region's most severely impacted, with Asia accounting for over 70% of the world's disease burden. Dengvaxia, the first dengue virus vaccine, is now approved in 20 endemic countries, the EU, and the United States. It claims to protect against severe dengue in seropositive people. However, according to a dengue study, it raises the risk of severe dengue in those who have already been infected with the dengue virus-the vaccination is linked to some risk factors, such as getting severe dengue or being hospitalized. Dengavaxia is still appropriate for children aged 9 to 16 with a previous history of laboratory-tested dengue infection, so the rest are still at risk.



Early diagnosis and proper treatment can prevent significant mortality in children with dengue. If we want to look into child dengue prevention, basic recommendations from WHO says covering body skin, mosquito nets while sleeping, window nets, mosquito repellents, coils, and vaporizers can protect someone from mosquito bites. But proper knowledge and awareness is the key to the marginalized population for behavioral change. Researchers have advised school-based education initiatives to raise awareness and translate knowledge into solid practice in order to decrease dengue fever epidemics. To protect our children against dengue, we should emphasize actions that enhance social knowledge in general. Here is a summary of some helpful recommendations from published sources - To analyze dengue prevention among children, initiatives must be made to enhance community health education programs, significantly assist guardians in disseminating dengue literature, and increase routine dengue health education programs for primary school students who have and have not experienced dengue. Overall, health education campaigns should aim to discourage unhealthy community behaviors like irresponsible waste disposal and lack of drain maintenance and promote healthy behaviors that lower the risk of dengue transmission. Also, health education campaigns should be practical, family-focused, and community-based.



The writer is a Senior Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University

The first recorded dengue epidemics appeared almost concurrently in Asia, Africa, and North America in the 1780s. The dengue virus, the fastest-moving viral disease carried by mosquitoes and most frequently transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, spreads to people through the bite of infected Aedes species. In Bangladesh, dengue was initially identified in the 1960s and was referred to as "Dacca fever." According to a global report, up to 100 to 400 million people are infected with the dengue virus yearly, and a minimum of 2% of those infections can be fatal. In and outside of Dhaka city, the number of dengue infections is increasing daily, and I noticed that young children are particularly in danger. 