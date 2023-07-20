

Sustainable pavement key to better development



If we want to see a future for Earth and humanity, sustainable development is the only option. And possibly a better future if we do it effectively. Even 44% of the SDG targets depend on construction and real estate operations, according to the research report "On the Role of Construction in Achieving the SDGs".



Since the dawn of civilization, construction has had a significant impact on our reality, economy, and standard of living. To create healthy, sustainable lives for future generations, we must continue to recognize the industry's contribution and work together as a team of experts to achieve this aim.

Pavement is referred to as hard, layered construction that forms a road carriageway, an airport runway, a car park, etc. It is a structure made up of layers of chosen and recommended materials that are overlaid on top of one another, and its main purpose is to disperse the applied vehicle weight to the sub-grade. Pavements come in two varieties: flexible pavements and rigid pavements. The flexible pavement is made of bitumen and the rigid pavement is made of concrete.



In a time when sustainability has taken the lead, every aspect of our infrastructure is being re-evaluated for its environmental impact. One such area that occasionally goes unnoticed but is essential to daily living is the pavement. There are pavements all over the place, including on roads, parking lots, and bike lanes. For a more ecologically friendly future to be possible, they must be sustainable.



Traditional pavements, which are often made of asphalt or concrete and are more expensive, have long been the favoured choice because of their durability and cost. However, the production, maintenance, and disposal of these materials come with significant environmental drawbacks. The extraction and refinement of raw materials like aggregates and bitumen cause significant carbon emissions and environmental loss. There are concerns about these materials' long-term supply because they are not renewable.



Bangladesh is a developing nation, and due to the tropical weather and the heavy traffic flow, maintaining and managing the roads has become difficult. Aggregates, asphalt, and bitumen are only a few of the components that make up the flexible pavement in many layers. It is made to disperse weight over a bigger surface area, allowing for some flexibility and distortion.



Flexible pavements are frequently employed in locations with poorer sub grades, heavy traffic, and unpredictable weather. While rigid pavement is constructed of concrete slabs that are intended to disperse loads and offer firm structural support. They are appropriate for regions with predictable weather patterns, strong axle loads, and stable sub grade conditions.



In a country like Bangladesh, where maintenance resources may be limited, the ease and cost-effectiveness of maintaining flexible pavements make them a practical choice.



By utilizing recycled materials, boosting energy efficiency, and incorporating nature-based methods, researchers, scientists, engineers, and decision-makers have been working to create sustainable pavements with the least amount of environmental impact.



Recycled materials can be used as one possible tactic for sustainable pavement. Reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) and recovered concrete aggregate (RCA) can be used as affordable replacements for virgin materials. Reusing these materials aids in lowering the amount of waste dumped in landfills and the demand for new resources. Additionally, the use of recycled materials may significantly minimize the carbon emissions associated with conventional pavement building. The base and sub-base layers of flexible and rigid pavements can use RAP and RCA materials. In addition, they can be used to mix asphalt to pave the top course of flexible pavements.



Again, the use of waste plastics as a bitumen modifier can pave the way for a more sustainable solution. Due to the lack of awareness among the people of Bangladesh, the use of waste plastics has increased drastically. Waste plastic has hazardous consequences for the environment. But these can be reduced if waste plastics can be utilized in an engineered manner. The use of waste plastics as a bitumen modifier can not only mitigate the problem but also can reduce the cost of bitumen required to make the asphalt mix.



The implementation of sustainable paving methods is already underway in many regions of the world. These initiatives, which range from permeable sidewalks and green roofs in New York City to bicycle-friendly streets made of recycled asphalt in Amsterdam, illustrate the potential of sustainable pavements to create more resilient urban environments.



The significance of sustainable pavement in Bangladesh, where tremendous infrastructure development and urbanization are underway, cannot be emphasized. Pavement sustainability is a topic of discussion as the nation works to create a greener future. To ensure that roads, sidewalks, and other paved surfaces are environmentally benign and support a sustainable future, they must play a significant part in our everyday lives.



Conventional pavements are regularly built in Bangladesh using materials like asphalt and concrete. These materials have an adverse effect on the environment during production, maintenance, and disposal despite being durable and affordable. Both the industrial process and the extraction of raw materials lead to an increase in carbon emissions and the potential for environmental damage. The loss of non-renewable resources has also raised concerns about sustainability and long-term supply.



Significant sustainable paving projects have already been launched in Bangladesh. These initiatives, which range from Dhaka's creative green corridors that include trees and pedestrian-friendly pathways to Chittagong's use of recycled materials in road construction, demonstrate the potential of sustainable pavements to produce resilient and ecologically conscious urban settings.



As Bangladesh contends with the effects of climate change and the need for sustainable development, pavement building must be rethought. By embracing recycled products, cutting-edge technology, and natural solutions, Bangladesh may pave the way for a future that is more environmentally responsible. In the future, paving will be crucial to environmental sustainability. It is time to make sustainable pavements the new standard, laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable Bangladesh.



The writer is a graduate Civil Engineer based at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology(CUET)

Sustainability appears to be one of the most crucial ones when we talk about our future and the actions we are taking. We are currently in a mess with a climate crisis, unequal distribution of income and resources, and other issues because of decades of unsustainable expansion.If we want to see a future for Earth and humanity, sustainable development is the only option. And possibly a better future if we do it effectively. Even 44% of the SDG targets depend on construction and real estate operations, according to the research report "On the Role of Construction in Achieving the SDGs".Since the dawn of civilization, construction has had a significant impact on our reality, economy, and standard of living. To create healthy, sustainable lives for future generations, we must continue to recognize the industry's contribution and work together as a team of experts to achieve this aim.Pavement is referred to as hard, layered construction that forms a road carriageway, an airport runway, a car park, etc. It is a structure made up of layers of chosen and recommended materials that are overlaid on top of one another, and its main purpose is to disperse the applied vehicle weight to the sub-grade. Pavements come in two varieties: flexible pavements and rigid pavements. The flexible pavement is made of bitumen and the rigid pavement is made of concrete.In a time when sustainability has taken the lead, every aspect of our infrastructure is being re-evaluated for its environmental impact. One such area that occasionally goes unnoticed but is essential to daily living is the pavement. There are pavements all over the place, including on roads, parking lots, and bike lanes. For a more ecologically friendly future to be possible, they must be sustainable.Traditional pavements, which are often made of asphalt or concrete and are more expensive, have long been the favoured choice because of their durability and cost. However, the production, maintenance, and disposal of these materials come with significant environmental drawbacks. The extraction and refinement of raw materials like aggregates and bitumen cause significant carbon emissions and environmental loss. There are concerns about these materials' long-term supply because they are not renewable.Bangladesh is a developing nation, and due to the tropical weather and the heavy traffic flow, maintaining and managing the roads has become difficult. Aggregates, asphalt, and bitumen are only a few of the components that make up the flexible pavement in many layers. It is made to disperse weight over a bigger surface area, allowing for some flexibility and distortion.Flexible pavements are frequently employed in locations with poorer sub grades, heavy traffic, and unpredictable weather. While rigid pavement is constructed of concrete slabs that are intended to disperse loads and offer firm structural support. They are appropriate for regions with predictable weather patterns, strong axle loads, and stable sub grade conditions.In a country like Bangladesh, where maintenance resources may be limited, the ease and cost-effectiveness of maintaining flexible pavements make them a practical choice.By utilizing recycled materials, boosting energy efficiency, and incorporating nature-based methods, researchers, scientists, engineers, and decision-makers have been working to create sustainable pavements with the least amount of environmental impact.Recycled materials can be used as one possible tactic for sustainable pavement. Reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) and recovered concrete aggregate (RCA) can be used as affordable replacements for virgin materials. Reusing these materials aids in lowering the amount of waste dumped in landfills and the demand for new resources. Additionally, the use of recycled materials may significantly minimize the carbon emissions associated with conventional pavement building. The base and sub-base layers of flexible and rigid pavements can use RAP and RCA materials. In addition, they can be used to mix asphalt to pave the top course of flexible pavements.Again, the use of waste plastics as a bitumen modifier can pave the way for a more sustainable solution. Due to the lack of awareness among the people of Bangladesh, the use of waste plastics has increased drastically. Waste plastic has hazardous consequences for the environment. But these can be reduced if waste plastics can be utilized in an engineered manner. The use of waste plastics as a bitumen modifier can not only mitigate the problem but also can reduce the cost of bitumen required to make the asphalt mix.The implementation of sustainable paving methods is already underway in many regions of the world. These initiatives, which range from permeable sidewalks and green roofs in New York City to bicycle-friendly streets made of recycled asphalt in Amsterdam, illustrate the potential of sustainable pavements to create more resilient urban environments.The significance of sustainable pavement in Bangladesh, where tremendous infrastructure development and urbanization are underway, cannot be emphasized. Pavement sustainability is a topic of discussion as the nation works to create a greener future. To ensure that roads, sidewalks, and other paved surfaces are environmentally benign and support a sustainable future, they must play a significant part in our everyday lives.Conventional pavements are regularly built in Bangladesh using materials like asphalt and concrete. These materials have an adverse effect on the environment during production, maintenance, and disposal despite being durable and affordable. Both the industrial process and the extraction of raw materials lead to an increase in carbon emissions and the potential for environmental damage. The loss of non-renewable resources has also raised concerns about sustainability and long-term supply.Significant sustainable paving projects have already been launched in Bangladesh. These initiatives, which range from Dhaka's creative green corridors that include trees and pedestrian-friendly pathways to Chittagong's use of recycled materials in road construction, demonstrate the potential of sustainable pavements to produce resilient and ecologically conscious urban settings.As Bangladesh contends with the effects of climate change and the need for sustainable development, pavement building must be rethought. By embracing recycled products, cutting-edge technology, and natural solutions, Bangladesh may pave the way for a future that is more environmentally responsible. In the future, paving will be crucial to environmental sustainability. It is time to make sustainable pavements the new standard, laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable Bangladesh.The writer is a graduate Civil Engineer based at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology(CUET)