Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:08 AM
Home Countryside

Community health members trained at Baraigram

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 19: A day-long training was held for community health group members in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.   
Health and Family Planning Department in the district jointly organized the training for them so that they can work properly at the union level. It was arranged in the Upazila auditorium in association with the Japan International Co-operation Agency.
Dr Md Khorshed Alam, upazila health and family planning officer presided over it.



