Mango being exported to England from Birol

DINAJPUR, July 19: After litchi, mangoes are being exported to England from the district in order to fetch foreign exchange earnings.





Earlier litchis were exported to France from garden of Afzal Hossain of Chakbhabanipur Village in the upazila.







The mango exporting information was disclosed to journalists by Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dinajpur Md Nuruzzaman in his office on July 12.





He said, 500 kilogram (kg) mangoes will be sent to Lee Enterprise in England. These mangoes included 300 kg BARI-4 and 2 kg Banana variety. On July 12 these are sent to Dhaka, and then will be exported by Biman from Dhaka, he added.





At that time, Birol Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafa Hasan, garden owner Mominul Islam and other officials were present.





According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dinajpur, though Dinajpur is known for litchi. But now mango cultivation is gradually increasing. To start the first export, two gardens of grower Mominul Islam of Daril Village of Shahorgram Union in the upazila have been selected.





Without insecticide, these gardens were reared naturally. Four more tonnes of Banana and Katimon mangoes of Baromasi and late varieties from four orchards have been kept prepared. These mangoes will be sent in phases.





"I feel proud that, for the first time, mangoes of my gardens are going to foreign country," said Md Mominul Islam.







"Mangoes of my gardens are poison-free and safe. I think my mangoes will gain fame abroad," he added.







He further said, "After being inspired by Birol Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafa Hasan Imam, I raised exportable mango gardens. Now my mangoes are purchased by them and exported."





Md Mostafa Hasan Imam said, few days back litchis were exported to France from Birol; now according to instructions from the highest authorities, mangoes are being exported.







"It is very pleasing to see farmers being profited through successful exporting of mangoes. We are trying to spread poison-free and safe mangoes across world according to exporters' demand," he added.





DAE DD Md Nuruzzaman said, the agriculture office keeps contact with different countries for increasing mango export market; according to this purpose, farmers were trained up; from production to export, each phase was strongly monitored. This initiative will contribute to the agriculture development, the official added.