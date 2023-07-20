Agri-loan fair held at Porsha





PORSHA, NAOGAON, July 19: A day-long agricultural loan fair was held in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday.Porsha Upazila administration organized the fair at the Upazila Parishad auditorium with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akter in the chair.Loans of about Tk 1,23,79,000 were distributed among 134 farmers of the upazila in the fair held with the participation of all the banks in the upazila.Agrani Bank Nitpur Branch Manager Abdul Mannan conducted the overall responsibility in the management of the fair.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Agriculture Officer Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Livestock Officer Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, Sonali Bank Nitpur Branch Manager Noor Alam, Janata Bank Nitpur Branch Manager Ripon Kumar and Agricultural Bank Porsha Branch Manager Shafiqur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.