Jewellers unit celebrates its founding anniv

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, July 19: Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) Kaliganj Upazila unit in the district celebrated its 58th founding anniversary on Tuesday.

On this occasion, a discussion was held at the BAJUS office in Kaliganj Bazar in the morning with the slogan of 'Investment in gold, savings for future'.

Upazila unit president Santos Roy presided over the programme where Vice-President Haradhan Roy, Associate General secretary Narayan Bhowmik spoke, among others, conducted by General Secretary Nitai Chowdhury.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out with the participation of all the leaders and members of the organization which paraded some roads of Kaliganj town.

