Two brick kilns fined, one demolished in Gopalganj





GOPALGANJ, July 19: A mobile court in the district demolished a brick kiln and fined two brick kiln owners Tk 4 lakh on Tuesday for violating rules.



Executive Magistrate of the district administration Rezaul Karim and Assistant Director (AD) of Gopalganj Environment Department Asaduzzaman conducted the drive in Kekania Village under Shuktail Union in Sadar Upazila.





Executive Magistrate Rezaul Karim said Lalpari Brick Kiln was demolished due to the lack of necessary documents including license and clearance from the Department of Environment while other two kilns were fined Tk 4 lakh for the damaging the environment by burning wood.



The drive was conducted under the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the official added.



Gopalganj District Environment Department AD Asaduzzaman said Gopalganj Sadar Police members, fire service personnel, Ansar battalion and members of Department of Environment provided full cooperation in the operation.



At that time, Moniruzzaman Sheikh, inspector of Gopalganj Environment Department Office, acted as the prosecutor in the operation of the mobile court.



GOPALGANJ, July 19: A mobile court in the district demolished a brick kiln and fined two brick kiln owners Tk 4 lakh on Tuesday for violating rules.Executive Magistrate of the district administration Rezaul Karim and Assistant Director (AD) of Gopalganj Environment Department Asaduzzaman conducted the drive in Kekania Village under Shuktail Union in Sadar Upazila.The demolished brick kiln is M/s Lalpari Bricks. Meanwhile, SRRB Bricks and MRB Bricks were fined Tk two lakh each in the drive.Executive Magistrate Rezaul Karim said Lalpari Brick Kiln was demolished due to the lack of necessary documents including license and clearance from the Department of Environment while other two kilns were fined Tk 4 lakh for the damaging the environment by burning wood.The drive was conducted under the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the official added.Gopalganj District Environment Department AD Asaduzzaman said Gopalganj Sadar Police members, fire service personnel, Ansar battalion and members of Department of Environment provided full cooperation in the operation.At that time, Moniruzzaman Sheikh, inspector of Gopalganj Environment Department Office, acted as the prosecutor in the operation of the mobile court.