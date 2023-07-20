Two men murdered in Rajshahi, B'baria





RAJSHAHI: A man was hacked to death by drug dealers in Damkura Police Station (PS) area in the city on Tuesday night.



The incident took place near Charmazardiar Harupara Bridge at around 9 pm.





Local sources said Abu Sayeed had a dispute with some drug dealers of the area for long as he protested against the drug dealing.



At around 8 pm on Tuesday, Abu Sayeed went to Harupara Village riding by a motorcycle to drop his friend Mustafa. While returning the house, a group of 10 to 15 smugglers led by Shaheen, Kabil and Shamsul attacked on Abu Sayeed, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, he was rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife lodged a murder case with Damkura PS in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Damkura PS Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was murdered in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abdul Al Bhuiyan, 60, son of late Jabbar Bhuiyan, was a resident of Budhanti Village in the upazila. He was the watchman of a Robi mobile phone network tower in the area.



It was known that a group of miscreants killed him at night while he was on his duty.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. However, the reason behind his killing could not be known immediately.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder.



