Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:08 AM
Home Countryside

Women get cows, saplings in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent


RANGAMATI, July 19: Cows and fruit tree saplings were distributed among the distressed women in the district on Wednesday morning.

These cows and the saplings were distributed among the helpless women at a programme held on the Zilla Parishad Rest House premises in the district town at around 11 am funded by Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs. Rangamati Zilla Parishad organized the distribution programme.
Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest at the programme with Zilla Parishad Member Haji Musa Matbar in the chair.

Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, Zilla Parishad Members Jharna Khisa and Bipul Tripura Bulu, Rangamati Awami League Organizing Secretary Shawal Uddin, Member Ashish Kumar Chakma Naba, Ranagmati Krishak League President Zahid Akter, Jubo League Joint Secretary Mansur Ahmed Manna, and District Chhatra League President Saiful Alam Rashed, among others, were also present there.


