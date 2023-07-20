One to die, three get life term in different cases







KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Pakundia Upazila of the district in 2011.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Shammi Hasina handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Hossain Ali, 32, a resident of Bahadia Modhyapara Village in Pakundia Upazila.



Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) of the court Abdul Khalek confirmed the matter.



According to prosecution, on January 3, 2011, Hossain strangled his wife Rahima Khatun to death due to a family feud.



Later on, the deceased's brother Khurshed Alam filed a murder case with Pakundia Police Station (PS) in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NATORE: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a housewife in Lalpur Upazila on September 30, 2007.



District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Ataur Rahman, 51, son of Omar Mia, a resident of Ramkrishnapur Village under Lalpur Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 30,000.



According to the prosecution, Ataur raped a housewife in Ramkrishnapur Village on September 30 in 2007 while she went out of the house to respond nature's call.



Later on, the victim lodged a case with Lalpur PS accusing Ataur on October 4, 2007.



Police arrested the accused in this regard, but he went into hiding after getting out of the jail on bail.



Special PP of the court Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young woman to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2018.



Sirajganj District and Sessions Court Judge Fazle Khuda Md Nazir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Nila Akhter alias Kona, 29, a resident of Barobagdanga Village under Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.



The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.



According to the case statement, acting on a tip-off, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 set up a check-post on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway at Salanga in the district and arrested Nila along with 148 grams of heroin on August 3, 2018.



Later on, RAB-12 official Yunus Ali filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act against her with Salanga PS being the plaintiff.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.



PP of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her stepson in Khetlal Upazila on February 12, 2010.



Joypurhat District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdul Muktadir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The court also fined the convict Tk 25,000.



The condemned convict is Firoza Akhter Riva, 36, wife of Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Shibpur Village under Khetlal Upazila.



According to the prosecution, Mahfuzur got married with Yeasmin Akhter and they had a son and a daughter together. Since the marriage, they often used to lock into fights over several issues. To get rid of this condition, Mahfuzur got married for second time with the convict Riva, and brought her in his house. Riva could not tolerate Yeasmin Akhter and her children. On February, 12, 2010, Riva poisoned her three-year-old stepson Abdur Rahman Shafi by feeding him rice mixed with poison.



Shafi was taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



The deceased's mother Yeasmin lodged a murder case with Khetlal PS accusing four people on the same day.



Later on, the investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the deceased's step-mother.



After hearing the witnesses and examining the evidences, Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdul Muktadir pronounced the verdict.



