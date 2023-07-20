Video
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:08 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

1.2km incomplete road causes public sufferings at Dashmina

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, July 19: The construction work of a 1.205 kilometre (km) road in Dashmina Upazila of the district was not completed in time, for which public communication suffering is mounting up.

According to field sources, the schedule of the road project expired one year back. After opening the road construction, the contractor removed CC pitch and dug and dropped sand. Then it was kept abandoned for a long time. This important road has turned unfit for communication.

An untold suffering is being experienced by several thousand people of Sabujbag residential area in the Sadar Upazila. Many school children got injured due to slipping on the road, the sources said.

A visit found small and big puddles on the road and stranded water at different points. Transports are moving taking risk. Small accidents are frequent.

In the excuse of the worse condition of the road, rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, and easybike drivers are charging higher fare. In many cases, drivers are showing reluctance to move on the road. Then passengers in a compelling situation start to walk bearing their goods on heads.

According to official sources, under Utmidp project, the LGED took the initiative to develop the 1.205 km road with RCC pitch at Tk 1.52 crore. The work order was given to contractors Delwar Hossain and Mominul Haq. According to the schedule, the construction began on August 8 in 2021. It was supposed to be completed by June 15 in 2022. But during this time, the construction made a slow progress.

A Sabujbag area dweller and teacher Abu Naser Khan Suman said, because of the delay, water hyacinths crept across about 300 foot stretch of the road.   There are ponds along both sides of the water hyacinth blanked road. That is why, locals can't walk on it. Children, patients, old men and carrying mothers are suffering. The road needs to be completed soon, he added.

Another Mamunur Rashid said, "I faced motor bike accident on the road and was in  hospital for a long time."

A class three student of Dashmina BIAM Laboratory School Katha Moni said, "In a compelling condition, I go to school on the road taking risk. I slipped feet several times, and my books got bulged."

When contacted, contractor Delwar Hossain said, after the rain decreased, the rest of the work will be completed rapidly.

Dashmina Upazila Engineer Md Mokbul Hossain said, "I have asked the contractor for finishing the work as early as           possible."

Over mobile phone, Executive Engineer of  LGED-Patuakhali Mohammad Latif said, "I'll see the matter."


